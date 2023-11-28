Victoria Theatre Halifax is creating an inclusive space for everyone to enjoy this year's pantomime Cinderella

This festive season the Victoria Theatre in Halifax will be including British Sign Language (BSL) interpreted performances and a relaxed performance of the pantomime Cinderella.

The BSL interpreted performances will include integrated sign language, where the interpreters will be in costume and taking part in the performance on stage.

This means that audiences do not have to choose between following the interpreters at the side of the stage or the action on stage.

There are two scheduled Integrated Signed performances, an evening performance on Wednesday, January 3 at 6.30pm and a matinee on Thursday, January 4 at 2pm.

Because of the interaction, the magic and hilarity these enhanced performances can bring, the integrated signed performances can be enjoyed by both hearing impaired and hearing audiences, making them a great activity for all the family to enjoy.

The relaxed performance is designed to accommodate children and adults with special needs and their families and friends to the theatre for a performance where these needs have been considered.

The production is changed to accommodate people’s additional needs, for example, the lights are less bright, the sounds are not as loud, there are fewer, or no bangs or flashes and the cast and front of house staff are more relaxed too.

The relaxed performance is also a welcoming and safe environment where audiences can express themselves freely without judgement or inhibition.

They can vocalise as loudly as they like or get up and move about and exit and re-enter the auditorium.

The relaxed performance of Cinderella at the Victoria Theatre is on Friday, January 5 at 10.30am and tickets include one free essential carer.