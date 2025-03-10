Victoria Theatre nominated for a UK Pantomime Association Award

The Victoria Theatre has plenty to celebrate after being nominated for a UK Pantomime Association Award.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Pantomime Association (UKPA) has announced that last year’s pantomime Peter Pan at Halifax’s Victoria Theatre and cast members Nikki Schofield, Alanna Panditaratne, James Everest, Ariel Nyandoro, Jacob Stebbings have been nominated for ‘Best Ensemble’ in the upcoming awards.

The awards will be hosted on Sunday, April 13 where winners will be announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Victoria Theatre has plenty to celebrate after being nominated for a UK Pantomime Association Award.

A spokesperson for the Victoria Theatre said: “Peter Pan proved popular with audiences and critics alike, being called ‘traditional panto at its best’ and ‘good family fun’ in a production in which the ensemble were integral to the show, performing energetic dance numbers in a variety of roles from pirates to eco-warriors out to protect Neverland.”

The Victoria Theatre is already looking ahead to another successful panto season with Beauty and the Beast which will run from December 12 2025 to January 4 2026.

Beauty and the Beast is presented once again by pantomime production company Imagine Theatre.

Imagine have been producing Halifax's Christmas pantomimes at the Victoria Theatre for over a decade including Peter Pan, Sleeping Beauty, Jack and the Beanstalk, Beauty and the Beast, Snow White, Aladdin, Dick Whittington and Cinderella.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When an arrogant prince is cursed to live as a beast, his only hope of salvation is to find love before the last petal falls from an enchanted rose. Can village girl Belle see beyond appearances and learn to love a beast?

For more information or to book tickets for Beauty and the Beast visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk