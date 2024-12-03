Victoria Theatre's pantomime Peter Pan to begin in Halifax next weekend - there will also be BSL and relaxed performances

The Victoria Theatre’s annual pantomime is set to begin next weekend – and once again there will be British Sign Language (BSL) interpreted performances and a relaxed performance.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Halifax town centre venue will see performances of Peter Pan from Saturday, December 14 to Sunday, January 5.

Kieran Morris will return for his fourth season at the Victoria Theatre in the title role of Peter Pan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is joined by Andrew Pollard as the Dame, Mrs Smee, funnyman Nathan Morris as Starkey, Aled Thomas Davies as the dastardly Captain Hook, Siân Gentle-Green as Fairy Rainbow, Molly Jane as Wendy, Lucy Hamilton-Dewhirst as Tinker Bell.

The Victoria Theatre’s annual pantomime is set to begin next weekend

The ensemble includes Jacob Stebbings, Alanna Panditaratne, Nikki Schofield, Ariel Nyandoro and James Everest who will perform alongside a group of talented youngsters in the junior ensemble.

Kieran said: “This will be my fourth time back at the wonderful Victoria Theatre in Halifax! My first time here was in 2016 actually playing Peter Pan so it's amazing to come back so many years later to take on the same role again!”

The Victoria Theatre’s pantomime Peter Pan will once again include British Sign Language (BSL) interpreted performances and a relaxed performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BSL interpreted performances will include integrated sign language, where the interpreters will be in costume and taking part in the performance on stage.

There are two scheduled Integrated Signed performances; an evening performance on Friday, January 3 at 6.30pm and a matinee on Saturday, January 4 at 2pm.

The relaxed performance takes place on Sunday, January 5 at 10.30am and is designed to accommodate children and adults with special needs (including autistic spectrum conditions, dementia, learning or cognitive disabilities, mental disorders, etc.) and their families and friends to the theatre for a performance where these needs have been considered.

The production is changed to accommodate people’s additional needs, for example, the lights are less bright, the sounds are not as loud, there are fewer, or no bangs or flashes and the cast and front of house staff are more relaxed too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The relaxed performance is also a welcoming and safe environment where audiences can express themselves freely without judgement or inhibition.

They can vocalise as loudly as they like or get up and move about and exit and re-enter the auditorium.

For more information visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk