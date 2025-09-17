A weekend of events dedicated to one of Halifax’s most famous residents is returning for 2025.

The Anne Lister Memorial Weekend will see people across Halifax celebrating her legacy.

Born in April 1791, Anne’s life was eventful and unconventional, as explored in her fascinating diaries of over five million words.

Her story became world-famous thanks to Sally Wainwright’s BBC/HBO series, Gentleman Jack.

Now in its seventh year, the Anne Lister Memorial Weekend will take place from Friday, September 19 to Sunday, September 21.

Visitors will be able to enjoy guided walks, exhibitions and community events, all focused on aspects of Anne’s fascinating life.

There will also be the opportunity to reflect and remember with a formal memorial service held at Halifax Minster on Friday from 7.30pm to 9pm and flower-laying at the Anne Lister sculpture in The Piece Hall on Sunday from 9.30am.

New additions to this year’s programme include a guided herb walk in the grounds of Anne’s former home, Shibden Hall, on Sunday.

Medicinal herbalist and plant expert, Kerri Daly, and Anne Lister researcher, Lynn Shouls, will lead a short, slow-paced walk, exploring the garden’s medicinal plants and trees and sharing more about Anne Lister’s keen interest in gardens, botany and herbal remedies.

On the same day, there will be a torchlit memorial procession from Shibden Hall at 4pm down to the Mere lakeside.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said: “It really is remarkable that 185 years after Anne Lister died, her life story and legacy is still inspiring people all over the world and we’re delighted to be able to share the programme for the Anne Lister Memorial Weekend 2025.

“Although the memorial weekend has a more reflective tone than the birthday celebrations which happen every April, the many and varied events over the weekend will also include uplifting community events.

“Everyone is very welcome to join in, either with the ticketed events or come along and experience the many free opportunities available.”

In addition to the programmed events, Shibden Hall is open for visits throughout the memorial weekend.

Nearby Bankfield Museum will be open as usual on Friday and Saturday, displaying outfits from Gentleman Jack, as part of its costume drama exhibition.

Quiet reflection is available in Halifax Minster throughout the weekend and the Anne Lister Hub, located at Northgate House is available as a space to relax and for information and merchandise.

For more details, visit annelisterofhalifax.co.uk.