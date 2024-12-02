West Yorkshire at Christmas: Brighouse Christmas Market attracted visitors to get into the festive spirit

By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 14:00 BST
There was plenty to see and do at this year’s Brighouse Christmas Market.

Crowds flocked to the town over the two days last weekend to check out everything the event had to offer.

There were more than 80 market stalls selling a variety of goods from food to gifts.

There was also a Christmas tree lights switch on, the chance to meet Santa, funfair rides, music and more.

The event was organised by Brighouse BID with Just My Look.

Gill Midgeley and Katie Swift with Santa at Brighouse Christmas Markets

1. Brighouse Christmas Markets

Gill Midgeley and Katie Swift with Santa at Brighouse Christmas Markets Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Crowds at Brighouse Christmas Markets

2. Brighouse Christmas Markets

Crowds at Brighouse Christmas Markets Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Bonnie Leonard enjoying the ride at Brighouse Christmas Markets

3. Brighouse Christmas Markets

Bonnie Leonard enjoying the ride at Brighouse Christmas Markets Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

William Skinner on the bungy at Brighouse Christmas Markets

4. Brighouse Christmas Markets

William Skinner on the bungy at Brighouse Christmas Markets Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

