West Yorkshire at Christmas: Brighouse Christmas Market attracted visitors to get into the festive spirit

Crowds flocked to the town over the two days last weekend to check out everything the event had to offer.
There were more than 80 market stalls selling a variety of goods from food to gifts.
There was also a Christmas tree lights switch on, the chance to meet Santa, funfair rides, music and more.
The event was organised by Brighouse BID with Just My Look.
1. Brighouse Christmas Markets
Gill Midgeley and Katie Swift with Santa at Brighouse Christmas Markets Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
2. Brighouse Christmas Markets
Crowds at Brighouse Christmas Markets Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
3. Brighouse Christmas Markets
Bonnie Leonard enjoying the ride at Brighouse Christmas Markets Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
4. Brighouse Christmas Markets
William Skinner on the bungy at Brighouse Christmas Markets Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
