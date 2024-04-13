Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last year’s Halifax Christmas Parade was a massive success, seeing hordes of people flock to enjoy an awesome spectacle of beautifully-crafted light-up puppets and lanterns, a troupe of dancing elves and stomping music.

After a day of festive entertainment around the town – which included characters from the pantomimes at Victoria Theatre and Viaduct Theatre, face-painting and more - the parade set off from Woolshops and made its way through part of the town centre to The Piece Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discover Halifax says it will again be teaming up with Handmade Productions – the organisation behind Hebden Bridge’s Handmade Parade – for another “truly unforgettable” event this Christmas.

Thousands of visitors flock to see the illuminated puppets in the Halifax Christmas Parade

And they are looking for more people to get involved.

"Following the resounding success of Parade Day 2023, which drew over 200,000 enthusiastic visitors to Halifax, we're on the lookout for businesses and talented individuals to be part of the magic,” Discover Halifax have posted.

"Are you a town centre business eager for a sponsorship opportunity that will shine a spotlight on your brand?

"Or perhaps you're part of a school, college, dance troupe, marching band, or theatre group bursting with talent and looking for a platform to showcase your skills?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you've got talent to share or a passion for spreading joy, we want you to be part of this extraordinary event.

"Join us as we illuminate the streets of Halifax with festive cheer and create memories that will last a lifetime.”