Halifax was buzzing with festive spirit and people yesterday as thousands flocked to enjoy Christmas events in the town.

The town centre’s streets and Piece Hall were packed with residents and visitors keen to enjoy the town’s first Christmas Parade and the second weekend of Piece Hall Christmas markets.

Many said they had never seen the town so busy and have called for the parade to become an annual event.

The parade was organised by Discover Halifax who teamed up with Handmade Productions – the organisation behind Hebden Bridge’s Handmade Parade – to create an awesome spectacle of beautifully-crafted light-up puppets and lanterns.

These were accompanied by a troupe of dancing elves and stomping music from Fat Cat Brass.

The lanterns had been made and were carried by residents who had taken part in workshops led by Handmade Parade in Halifax Borough Market.

After a day of festive entertainment around the town which included characters from the pantomimes at Victoria Theatre and Viaduct Theatre, face-painting and more, the parade set off from Woolshops and made its way through part of the town centre to The Piece Hall.

There, busy market-goers could enjoy the parade culminating with a performance by Drum Machine.

Discover Halifax says there will be more festive events taking place in Halifax town centre in the run-up to Christmas.

The Piece Hall Christmas markets return for their final weekend on Friday (November 24) until Sunday before the Spiegeltent returns from December 1.

For a full list of all the events taking place at The Piece Hall during December visit https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/whats-on/things-to-do/halifax-christmas-events-pussycat-doll-kimberley-wyatt-dick-and-dom-martin-kemp-craig-charles-in-halifax-as-piece-hall-kicks-off-its-festive-season-4349179

