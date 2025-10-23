West Yorkshire Christmas events: Day of festive fun announced for Halifax but no Christmas parade this year

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 16:00 BST
Halifax Christmas Parade 2023
A day to launch Christmas in Halifax has been announced – but there will be no festive parade for the town this year.

For the past two years, Halifax town centre has seen thousands descend to see a magical spectacle of beautifully-crafted light-up puppets and lanterns, accompanied by joyous live musical performers.

    This year, Discover Halifax has announced Light Up Halifax – a day when Christmas will “officially begin” in the town.

    Saturday, December 15 will see people able to enjoy a “full day of festive fun” across the town centre, with live entertainment, music, street performers, family activities and “plenty of seasonal sparkle”.

    Thousands of visitors have flocked to see the illuminated puppets in the Halifax Christmas Parade previouslyplaceholder image
    More details and timings are yet to be announced, including special guests, performances and other festive treats.

    Meantime, The Piece Hall will be hosting six weekends of Christmas markets, starting on Friday, November 14.

    Each will run from Friday to Sunday on the run-up to Christmas, featuring a wide range of stall from a host of independent traders.

