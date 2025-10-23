West Yorkshire Christmas events: Day of festive fun announced for Halifax but no Christmas parade this year
For the past two years, Halifax town centre has seen thousands descend to see a magical spectacle of beautifully-crafted light-up puppets and lanterns, accompanied by joyous live musical performers.
This year, Discover Halifax has announced Light Up Halifax – a day when Christmas will “officially begin” in the town.
Saturday, December 15 will see people able to enjoy a “full day of festive fun” across the town centre, with live entertainment, music, street performers, family activities and “plenty of seasonal sparkle”.
More details and timings are yet to be announced, including special guests, performances and other festive treats.
Meantime, The Piece Hall will be hosting six weekends of Christmas markets, starting on Friday, November 14.
Each will run from Friday to Sunday on the run-up to Christmas, featuring a wide range of stall from a host of independent traders.