Dozens of festively-dressed tractors will be making their way through part of Calderdale on Christmas Eve.

The annual festive tractor run is returning for 2023, with more than 100 vehicles set to take part.

Megan Whitaker-Gault has been organising the event for the past three years. It came about as Megan’s friend, Tom Newsome, wanted to give his little boys something to look forward to on Christmas Eve.

What began with a handful of tractors decked out in lights and other festive decorations has grown so that Megan, her mum Molly Gault and their friend Julia Taylor have managed to enlist more than 100 vehicles to take part this year.

The tractor run takes place on Christmas Eve

The convoy will leave from Bridgeroyd Yard in Eastwood at 4pm and make its way through to Todmorden turning circle for around 4.15pm, then onto Hebden Bridge for 4.45pm, arrive in Mytholmroyd and turning round at Moderna Business Park at around 5.15pm, then heading back to Hebden Bridge for 5.30pm, to Heptonstall for 5.30pm and finishing in Colden at 6pm.

As well as getting people together lining the streets to see the brightly-coloured vehicles go past, the event will also raise funds for Candlelighters, who offer support to families with children diagnosed with cancer.

Megan said: “It was important that we could support a local charity this year now that the event is getting bigger and better.

"We’ve received so much support already and raised thousands before the event has even begun!

“We cannot wait to see the faces of the little ones lined up on the streets as the huge trail of vehicles go by.

"The tractor run is now such a special event in Calderdale and we’re so proud to be a part of it.”

Molly, who works at Together Housing as a home ownership and commercial officer, added: “I’m so proud of my daughter Meg for being a huge part in the organising of such a wonderful thing, not only creating a magical and exciting thing for people to come and see but more importantly raising money for the Candlelighters charity.

"I can’t wait to see what it will be like on Christmas Eve and I’m really looking forward to being a part of it this year!”