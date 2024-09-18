West Yorkshire Christmas events: Star-studded Spiegeltent that hosted Martin Kemp, a Pussycat Doll and more will not be returning to Halifax's Piece Hall this festive season
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The travelling venue – which has previously hosted Martin Kemp, Craig Charles, Kimberley Wyatt from The Pussycat Dolls and many more – has been a key part of Halifax’s festive entertainment for several years.
But CEO of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson has revealed to the Courier that it will not be returning for 2024.
Instead, The Piece Hall will host more Christmas markets, which will run over six weekends.
In her Courier column, she said: “This year we have our biggest run of Christmas markets yet, over six weekends.
"They were so incredibly popular last year, and we’ve listened to feedback about how much people love them.
"November 2023 saw our busiest day ever since The Piece Hall reopened when the beautiful Christmas parade took place in town and ended in the courtyard.
"This does mean we don’t have the Spiegeltent this year – but I really hope this will mean people can go and explore all the other fantastic venues we have in Halifax and Calderdale.
"Our brilliant theatres, bars and clubs have so much to offer over the festive period in the year of CultureDale! I would urge you to support them.”
The Christmas markets will take place on Friday, November 15 to Sunday, November 17; Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24; Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1; Friday, December 6 to Sunday, December 8; Friday, December 13 to Sunday, December 15 and Friday, December 20 to Sunday, December 22.
Meantime, the Courier reported yesterday how organisers of the Halifax Christmas Light Parade, which brought people flocking to Halifax last year, say they have lost a grant that was “much-needed” to hold it again this year.
Discover Halifax said in April that it would again be teaming up with Handmade Productions – the organisation behind Hebden Bridge’s Handmade Parade – for another “truly unforgettable” event this Christmas.
But it has now announced on social media that it needs sponsors if the event is to take place for Christmas 2024.
Anyone who can help should email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.