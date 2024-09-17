Things to do in West Yorkshire this Christmas: Sponsor plea for popular Halifax Christmas event after loss of 'much-needed' grant

By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Sep 2024, 16:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Organisers of a Christmas event that brought people flocking to Halifax say they have lost a grant that was “much-needed” to hold it again this year.

Last year’s Halifax Christmas Light Parade – the first festive event of its kind in Halifax - saw the town centre bustling with hordes of people who all came to enjoy an awesome spectacle of beautifully-crafted light-up puppets and lanterns, a troupe of dancing elves and stomping music.

After a day of festive entertainment around the town – which included characters from the pantomimes at Victoria Theatre and Viaduct Theatre, face-painting and more - the parade set off from Woolshops and made its way through part of the town centre to The Piece Hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organisers Discover Halifax said in April that it would again be teaming up with Handmade Productions – the organisation behind Hebden Bridge’s Handmade Parade – for another “truly unforgettable” event this Christmas.

Thousands of visitors flock to see the illuminated puppets in the Halifax Christmas ParadeThousands of visitors flock to see the illuminated puppets in the Halifax Christmas Parade
Thousands of visitors flock to see the illuminated puppets in the Halifax Christmas Parade
Read More
West Yorkshire Christmas Events: Photos as hordes of people flood to Halifax tow...

But has now announced on social media that it needs sponsors if the event is to take place for Christmas 2024.

It has posted: “Due to losing a much-needed grant, we need your support to make this year’s Halifax Christmas Light Parade a reality.

"We’re offering three sponsorship packages: gold sponsor - £5,000; silver sponsor – £2,000, bronze sponsor - £500.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"By becoming a sponsor, you’ll not only help bring this special event back to Halifax but also gain fantastic exposure for your business during the festive season.

"Contact us today for more information and help us make the parade happen! Let's light up Halifax together!”

For more information, email [email protected].

Related topics:HalifaxWest YorkshireOrganisersVictoria TheatreHebden Bridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice