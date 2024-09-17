Things to do in West Yorkshire this Christmas: Sponsor plea for popular Halifax Christmas event after loss of 'much-needed' grant
Last year’s Halifax Christmas Light Parade – the first festive event of its kind in Halifax - saw the town centre bustling with hordes of people who all came to enjoy an awesome spectacle of beautifully-crafted light-up puppets and lanterns, a troupe of dancing elves and stomping music.
After a day of festive entertainment around the town – which included characters from the pantomimes at Victoria Theatre and Viaduct Theatre, face-painting and more - the parade set off from Woolshops and made its way through part of the town centre to The Piece Hall.
Organisers Discover Halifax said in April that it would again be teaming up with Handmade Productions – the organisation behind Hebden Bridge’s Handmade Parade – for another “truly unforgettable” event this Christmas.
But has now announced on social media that it needs sponsors if the event is to take place for Christmas 2024.
It has posted: “Due to losing a much-needed grant, we need your support to make this year’s Halifax Christmas Light Parade a reality.
"We’re offering three sponsorship packages: gold sponsor - £5,000; silver sponsor – £2,000, bronze sponsor - £500.
"By becoming a sponsor, you’ll not only help bring this special event back to Halifax but also gain fantastic exposure for your business during the festive season.
"Contact us today for more information and help us make the parade happen! Let's light up Halifax together!”
For more information, email [email protected].
