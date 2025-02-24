West Yorkshire markets: Dates announced for new monthly artisan markets starting in Halifax in March

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Feb 2025, 19:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Dates have been revealed for a new monthly artisan market to be held in Halifax.

As reported by the Courier, Dean Clough has teamed up with RSH Artisan Markets, which already operates events in Skipton, Haworth, Settle and Bingley.

The first market will be on Sunday, March 23, from 10am until 3pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The next will be on Sunday, April 27, followed by others on Sunday, May 25; Sunday, June 22; Sunday, July 27; Sunday, August 24; Sunday, September 28; Sunday, October 26 and Sunday, November 23.

Monthly artisan markets are coming to Dean CloughMonthly artisan markets are coming to Dean Clough
Monthly artisan markets are coming to Dean Clough

RSH Artisan Markets’ other events attract hundreds of visitors each month, with a waiting list of traders for each venue.

Richard Feather, who operates RSH Artisan Markets alongside his wife Susan, said: “When we were approached by the Dean Clough team, we jumped at the opportunity to host our artisan markets there.

“It is such a celebrated and iconic destination, with a compelling history and stunning backdrop."

Related topics:HalifaxWest Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice