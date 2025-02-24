West Yorkshire markets: Dates announced for new monthly artisan markets starting in Halifax in March
As reported by the Courier, Dean Clough has teamed up with RSH Artisan Markets, which already operates events in Skipton, Haworth, Settle and Bingley.
The first market will be on Sunday, March 23, from 10am until 3pm.
The next will be on Sunday, April 27, followed by others on Sunday, May 25; Sunday, June 22; Sunday, July 27; Sunday, August 24; Sunday, September 28; Sunday, October 26 and Sunday, November 23.
RSH Artisan Markets’ other events attract hundreds of visitors each month, with a waiting list of traders for each venue.
Richard Feather, who operates RSH Artisan Markets alongside his wife Susan, said: “When we were approached by the Dean Clough team, we jumped at the opportunity to host our artisan markets there.
“It is such a celebrated and iconic destination, with a compelling history and stunning backdrop."