Essential maintenance means the car park for one of Halifax’s parks will be shut for a day.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signs have gone up at Manor Heath Park saying the car park will be closed on Wednesday, May 28 .

The closure will be during next week’s half-term school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sign says essential maintenance needs to be carried out and any vehicle parked in the car park on Wednesday may receive a fine.

Signs have gone up at Manor Heath Park in Halifax

"We apologies for any inconvenience this may cause,” adds the sign.

The Courier reported last month how the water had been switched on at Manor Heath Park and should remain on until October.

Manor Heath Park is also home to the Jungle Experience – a tropical house which is home to some incredible plants, butterflies, terrapins and other creatures.