West Yorkshire parks: Car park for well-used Halifax park will be closed for part of the school holidays

By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st May 2025, 17:13 BST
Essential maintenance means the car park for one of Halifax’s parks will be shut for a day.

Signs have gone up at Manor Heath Park saying the car park will be closed on Wednesday, May 28 .

The closure will be during next week’s half-term school holidays.

The sign says essential maintenance needs to be carried out and any vehicle parked in the car park on Wednesday may receive a fine.

Signs have gone up at Manor Heath Park in Halifax
Signs have gone up at Manor Heath Park in Halifax

"We apologies for any inconvenience this may cause,” adds the sign.

The Courier reported last month how the water had been switched on at Manor Heath Park and should remain on until October.

Manor Heath Park is also home to the Jungle Experience – a tropical house which is home to some incredible plants, butterflies, terrapins and other creatures.

