Calderdale is set for some sub-zero temperatures over the coming days but also some lovely winter sunshine.

So there has no been no better time to wrap up warm and embark on a bracing winter walk.

We have some of the most beautiful countryside in Yorkshire that is stunning to enjoy whatever the season.

Here are 12 ideas of great places to go for a winter walk.

The Calder and Hebble Navigation is lovely walk alongside and can take you from Hebden Bridge right to Brighouse Photo: Jim Fitton

North Dean Woods in Copley. Photo: Jim Fitton

Norland Moor. Photo: Jim Fitton