News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Get your hat and scarf on and enjoy the great outdoorsGet your hat and scarf on and enjoy the great outdoors
Get your hat and scarf on and enjoy the great outdoors

West Yorkshire walks: 12 ideas of glorious places to go for a bracing winter walk in Halifax, Todmorden, Hebden Bridge, Copley and Norwood Green

Calderdale is set for some sub-zero temperatures over the coming days but also some lovely winter sunshine.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT

So there has no been no better time to wrap up warm and embark on a bracing winter walk.

We have some of the most beautiful countryside in Yorkshire that is stunning to enjoy whatever the season.

Here are 12 ideas of great places to go for a winter walk.

15 behind the scenes pictures of Happy Valley season 3: A look at Halifax filming for the BBC drama

The Calder and Hebble Navigation is lovely walk alongside and can take you from Hebden Bridge right to Brighouse

1. West Yorkshire walks: 12 ideas of glorious places to go for a bracing winter walk in Halifax, Todmorden, Hebden Bridge, Copley and Norwood Green

The Calder and Hebble Navigation is lovely walk alongside and can take you from Hebden Bridge right to Brighouse Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
North Dean Woods in Copley.

2. West Yorkshire walks: 12 ideas of glorious places to go for a bracing winter walk in Halifax, Todmorden, Hebden Bridge, Copley and Norwood Green

North Dean Woods in Copley. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Norland Moor.

3. West Yorkshire walks: 12 ideas of glorious places to go for a bracing winter walk in Halifax, Todmorden, Hebden Bridge, Copley and Norwood Green

Norland Moor. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Scarr Wood, Skircoat Green.

4. West Yorkshire walks: 12 ideas of glorious places to go for a bracing winter walk in Halifax, Todmorden, Hebden Bridge, Copley and Norwood Green

Scarr Wood, Skircoat Green. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxWest YorkshireTodmordenHebden BridgeHappy ValleyBBC