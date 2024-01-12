15 behind the scenes pictures of Happy Valley season 3: A look at Halifax filming for the BBC drama
We’re taking a look back at this time last year when the third series of Happy Valley hit our screens.
To fill the Happy Valley shaped hole in our lives here’s a look behind the scenes at the filming for the BBC series.
