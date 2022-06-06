With over 75 stalls throughout the town too there was something for everyone to peruse.

Crowds of people filled the streets at the always popular event which sees tens of thousands of visitors flock to the town.

Brighouse 1940s weekend organisers thank all those who made it a fabulous event

Helen Holdsworth, Project Manager at Brighouse BID, said: “We had a slightly different layout for the entertainment in town with five themed points and a marquee in Bethel Street Car park and the feedback has been really positive about the layout from the visitors to town and businesses involved.

“We’ll shortly announce the official footfall figures into the town – Saturday was extremely busy with Sunday more of a relaxed atmosphere but still very busy day for the town – we know there were five coach trips from out of town too.

“The team at Brighouse BID want to say a huge thank you to the businesses and stallholders who engaged with us and made it such a fabulous event.

“We also want to thank the cast of entertainers and volunteers who supported us too.”

Organisers have already been thinking about plans for next year’s event.