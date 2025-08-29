A procession takes place in Halifax this afternoon to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

The Milad-un-Nabi procession will be held immediately after Friday prayer at 2pm from Al Jamia Al Zahra on Francis Street.

It will be led by Hazrat Sahibzad Hafiz Pir Syed Muhammad Haider Tirmezi.

Signs have gone up in the area around Francis Street warning that there may be some delays between 2pm and 5pm while the procession takes place.

Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and falls on the third month of the Islamic calendar.