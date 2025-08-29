What is going on in Halifax: 'Expect delays' warning ahead of Halifax festival procession to celebrate Prophet's birthday
The Milad-un-Nabi procession will be held immediately after Friday prayer at 2pm from Al Jamia Al Zahra on Francis Street.
It will be led by Hazrat Sahibzad Hafiz Pir Syed Muhammad Haider Tirmezi.
Signs have gone up in the area around Francis Street warning that there may be some delays between 2pm and 5pm while the procession takes place.
Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and falls on the third month of the Islamic calendar.