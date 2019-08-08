What's on at this year's Halifax Agricultural Show - running order and list of attractions

This weekend sees the return of the baa-rilliant Halifax Agricultural Show on Savile Park.

Now in its 73rd year, the event on August 10 showcases a wide variety of the best of traditional and modern classes and entertainment, which attracts families from all over the county.

This year Halifax Show welcomes agricultural, countryside and community attractions than ever before to entertain the crowds: The Sheep Show will be introducing multiple breeds of sheep to the stage, each welcomed to the stage dancing to their own theme tune with a humorous and informative story to tell; The Birds of Prey will have a diverse collection of more than 60 birds showcased at their static, handling, and flying displays; and The Dog & Duck Show will see dogs putting the ducks through their course of tunnels, slides, maltese cross, pool and pen.

Halifax RLFC’s Faxettes, Bluebells & Blue Dynamite will be performing their pre-match and half-time routines for the crowds; The Accrington Pipe Band will be marching and playing a vast repertoire of music; and of the most famous karate clubs in the world, Saxon Karate, will be showcasing their skills in the main ring.

Other attractions include; Ferret Racing, Donkey Driving, Bee Displays Punch & Judy, Ferret Roulette, Stone Carvers, Carting Dogs, a Mini Zoo, Circus Acts, Carousel Rides, Fire Engine, Face Painting, Alpacas, Kids Farm, Family Rides, Play Areas, Donkey Rides, Children’s Competitions and more

As usual there will be thousands of exhibits in hundreds of classes covering competitions for horses, ponies, cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, eggs, vintage vehicles, horticulture, handicrafts, rabbits, cavies, mice, bees – plus our ever-popular fun dog show.

There will also be over sixty trade stands and craft stalls around the showground - from artisan foods to handicrafts and from local businesses to charity fundraising - plus there will be our usual food court and beer tent.

The running order of this year's performances is as follows:

9am: Gates Open

10.15am: Accrington Pipe Band

10.30am: Faxettes, Bluebells & Blue Dynamite Cheerleaders

11am: Dog & Duck Demonstration

11.20am: Karate Demonstration

11.30am: Vintage Vehicle Parade

11.45am: Horseback Fancy Dress

12.05pm: Birds of Prey Demonstration

12.30pm: Accrington Pipe Band

12.45pm: Karate Demonstration

1pm: Terrier Racing

1.35pm: Donkey Long Reining

1.55pm: Dog & Duck Demonstration

2.25pm: Donkey Driving

2.45pm: Vintage Vehicle Parade

3.10pm: Shire Horse Championship

3.40pm: Birds of Prey Demonstration

4.10pm: Cattle – Grand Parade

5pm: Close

For more information visit www.halifaxshow.org.uk