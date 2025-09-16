What to do in West Yorkshire this month: Two dates announced for new event coming to Halifax's Piece Hall
Real Markets will be bringing a host of stalls to the Halifax landmark for two days – Sunday, September 21 and Sunday, October 12.
Fresh bread, cakes, sauces, drink, honey and more will on sale, along with art, jewellery, candles, home photography and woollen blankets.
Among those who will be there is Frazer Rhodes, co-founder of YoYo Laos Sauce, who said: “As a Halifax-based business, it means a great deal for us to be part of the Real Markets at The Piece Hall.
"It's such an incredible building that has given the town a real renaissance. It's even more special to us as our parents traded at The Piece Hall market back in the 1990s with their business so to return a generation later with YoYo Laos Sauce feels like coming full circle.”
CEO of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance Thompson added: “Markets are in the DNA of the people of Calderdale and they’re always massively popular here.
"What a lovely way to spend an autumnal Sunday, browsing stall and stores with a drink or bite to eat in stunning surroundings!
"Our indie business owners tell us they love the vibrancy markets bring to the courtyard and I know these days will be great for shoppers, tenants and traders!”
As reported by the Courier, The Piece Hall has also announce six weekends of Christmas markets in its courtyard, starting on November 14.
They will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays and between 10am and 4pm on Sundays.