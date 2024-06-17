What's on: 16 pictures from this year's Todmorden Agricultural Show as rain didn't dampen spirits

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Jun 2024, 14:00 BST
Rain didn’t dampen spirits this weekend as visitors had a baa-rilliant time at this year’s Todmorden Agricultural Show.

There was something for everyone at the event which was held at the Riverside Centre, Walsden.

Visitors enjoyed a packed programme of entertainment, craft stalls, some of the region’s top livestock exhibitors, food and drink, a dog show and more.

Children took part in a range of activities as well as enjoyed the fun fair.

Here are 16 pictures from this year’s Todmorden Agricultural Show.

Myla Grundy, five, on the teacups ride.

1. Todmorden Agricultural Show

Myla Grundy, five, on the teacups ride. Photo: Jim Fitton

From the left, Dan Fearis, Philip Stephenson and Harriett Conn

2. Todmorden Agricultural Show

From the left, Dan Fearis, Philip Stephenson and Harriett Conn Photo: Jim Fitton

Phillip Wright on The Crusty Pie stall

3. Todmorden Agricultural Show

Phillip Wright on The Crusty Pie stall Photo: Jim Fitton

From the left, Hannah Lees with Henry Lees, one, Tom Bibby with Eleanor Bibby, one, Imogen Bibby, four, Alice Bibby, and Eva Bibby, five

4. Todmorden Agricultural Show

From the left, Hannah Lees with Henry Lees, one, Tom Bibby with Eleanor Bibby, one, Imogen Bibby, four, Alice Bibby, and Eva Bibby, five Photo: Jim Fitton

