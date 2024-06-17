What's on: 16 pictures from this year's Todmorden Agricultural Show as rain didn't dampen spirits

There was something for everyone at the event which was held at the Riverside Centre, Walsden.
Visitors enjoyed a packed programme of entertainment, craft stalls, some of the region’s top livestock exhibitors, food and drink, a dog show and more.
Children took part in a range of activities as well as enjoyed the fun fair.
Here are 16 pictures from this year’s Todmorden Agricultural Show.
10 photos from last night's Annie Mac show as she declares 'it's so good to be in West Yorkshire' with her and Jake Shears hosting huge party in Halifax's Piece Hall
1 / 4