What's on: Arts and Biscuits Returns to Square Chapel

Square Chapel Arts Centre has announced that Arts and Biscuits made a welcome return this June. This previously well-loved weekly event includes a film screening, hot drink and a biscuit for £5 per person.

Each Wednesday afternoon there will a film screening that has been carefully chosen by the venues’ associate film programmers, Jonny Tull and Bill Lawrence. The genre and era of the film will vary week to week so that there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The films for this June include Lancaster (PG) Wednesday 22 June, a documentary of the history of the WW2 bomber told through the words of the last surviving crew members, re-mastered archive material and extraordinary aerial footage of the RAF’s last airworthy Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax

Between Two Worlds (12a) Wednesday 29 June, Marianne Winckler, a well-known author, goes to live in northern France to research for her new book on the subject of job insecurity. Without revealing her true identity, she gets hired as a cleaner, working with a group of women. In this new role, she experiences financial instability and social invisibility first-hand.

There will also be screenings of new release Jurassic World: Dominion (12a), comedy film All My Friends Hate Me (15), tense and slow-burning horror, Men (15), and family favourite, Sing 2 (U).