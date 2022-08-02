At Vue’s Mini Mornings, screenings take place every day at 10am during the holidays where families can see the latest kids films at £2.49 a ticket when purchased online, and £3.49 in person. For all other screenings, every film, every day is available from just £4.99 at over 50 Vue venues across the UK when booked online.

Film-loving families can immerse themselves in their favourite movies and enjoy their favourite refreshments in the ultimate big screen experience, choosing from blockbusters and classic films alike.

Everyone has been enjoying the return of Gru and his mischievous mini masters of mayhem in Minions: The Rise of Gru, which will be showing at Vue throughout the summer. Returning to the hugely popular world of Despicable Me, this animated prequel will introduce the origins of Gru in his quest to become the world’s greatest supervillain and how he met his iconic Minions to help him with his devious deeds.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DC League of Super-Pets

Now, you can also get a taste of Minions’ favourite flavour, as a limited-edition banana and strawberry Tango Ice Blast is also available at all Vue venues especially for the release of the film.

Another heroic tale of adventure bolts into Vue this summer, as Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder is screening, seeing the mighty Thor embark on his most far out quest to date to find inner peace. And for fans of the DC universe, Superman and the Justice League are also back in DC League of Super-Pets, where Krypto the Super-Dog must rescue the kidnapped Superman and the Justice League with a ragtag shelter pack of Super-Pets, now available to see.

Regarded as one of the greatest children’s films of all times, Lionel Jeffries’ adaption of E. Nesbit’s much-loved bestseller, The Railway Children, is also screening at Vue. Three Edwardian children move to the country where the local railway becomes a source of hope and adventure in this magical film.

Classic crowd-pleasers are also back on the big screen where they belong this summer. Family highlights over half term include classics such as Jumanji and Paddington, providing plenty of perfect family moments at Vue during the school holidays.

Also coming to Vue this summer is a series of classics from Aardman Animations, now back on the big screen for a whole new generation to enjoy. Children old and young can enjoy Chicken Run, Wallace & Gromit in The Curse of the Were Rabbit, Shaun The Sheep from 12 August and Early Man from 19 August.

Vue’s Mini Morning screenings take place every day at 10AM during the holidays, with a new film screening each week:

Chicken Run – Friday 5 August

Wallace and Gromit – Friday 12 August

Wallace and Gromit – Friday 19 August

Pirates – Friday 26 August

Lightyear – Friday 2 September

Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said “We’ve got a great selection of new and classic films on show, from fantastical adventures to hilarious animations.

“With Mini Mornings providing family fun from just £2.49 as well as all films from £4.99 at select venues.

“Parents and children can come along, immerse themselves in great stories and get lost in the ultimate big screen experience, with the best seat, screen and sound.”