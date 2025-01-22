What's on: BBC’s The Traitors star Diane Carson to perform in show at the Victoria Theatre Halifax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A star of BBC’s The Traitors is set to perform in Mothers of the Brides at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax later this year.

The show is from the writers of the hit comedies Hormonal Housewives and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun and starring Diane Carson from the BBC’s The Traitors.

A synopsis for the show reads: “You are cordially invited to meet the Mothers of the Brides - three besties who are up to their necks in nuptials, directing their daughters up the bridal path to wedded bliss.

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

"All three women are doing their best to keep the matrimonial mayhem to a minimum and avoid deadlock over wedlock.

“Mothers of the Brides is a fun-filled, sketch-packed, gag-fuelled, laugh-heavy trip through the marital maze of getting your offspring to the altar… How do the mothers do it?”

Mothers of the Brides is coming to the Victoria Theatre on May 15 at 7.30pm.

For more information visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk