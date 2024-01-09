What's on: Calder Valley Brick Show is set to return to Mytholmroyd this month

Mytholmroyd Community Centre is set to be filled with LEGO brick-built models as the Calder Valley Brick Show returns.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, which is in its fifth year, will take place in the various rooms of the Mytholmroyd Community and Leisure Centre on Sunday, January 28 from 11am until 5pm.

The bright colours of the creations will chase away the greyness of a January weekend and the 2024 promises a wider range of themes from Star Wars, Harry Potter, Classic Towns, and a moving fairground.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calder Valley Brick Show is set to return

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the show will off the first-ever chance to see Europe's largest Jurassic Park display measuring over 4m by 2m.

The organisers, Bricktopia, provide activities all year round, using LEGO bricks, for children in schools, youth groups, and birthday parties but the showcase event is the perfect opportunity for the whole family to come together.

In addition to the displays, the event offers a building zone, trading stalls selling LEGO set goodies, and the usual prize draw which will raise money for the Forget Me Not charity.

The event is organised by Bricktopia, that has brought brick shows to Mytholmroyd and Halifax over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Debbie Pullen said: "We know from talking to our Brick Shack customers that LEGO remains popular with everybody in the household."

"Often seeing the amazing displays at our shows inspires the whole family to use their imaginations when they're back home," said organiser Mark Pullen.