What's on in 2024: Here's when Halifax Gala, Hebden Bridge Duck Race and more are taking place this year

As a new year starts we’re taking a look at some dates for your diary for the coming 12 months.
Here are when some of Calderdale’s most popular events – including Halifax Gala, Hebden Bridge Duck Race and more – are taking place in 2024.
1. Hebden Bridge Duck Race
The Hebden Bridge Duck Race, which is organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, will take place on Easter Monday as usual, which this year is April 1. Photo: Jim Fitton
2. Halifax Gala
The annual Halifax Gala is a staple in the Calderdale event calendar. This year's event is set to take place on Saturday, June 8. The procession will make its way from Eureka through the town centre to Manor Heath Park. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
3. Todmorden Carnival
Todmorden Carnival will have a theme of "A wonderful world of video games" this year and will take place on Saturday, May 25 at Centre Vale Park. Photo: Jim Fitton
4. Halifax Agricultural Show
Halifax Agricultural Show will return to Savile Park on Saturday, August 12. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography