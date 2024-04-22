What's on Calderdale: Wuthering Bytes tech festival returns to Hebden Bridge this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The week-long event, which has been running for over a decade, will kick off with Festival Day, hosted at The Birchcliffe Centre on August 23.

Bringing together hobbyists, engineers, creators and anyone who has a passion for technology, attendees can expect a diverse series of inspiring talks, demos and workshops.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Technology festival Wuthering Bytes is returning to Hebden Bridge. Picture: Craig Shaw / blu planet photography

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speakers include Professor Simon Lavington, an emeritus professor of Computer Science at the University of Essex, who will be delivering a talk on the life and work of the formidable Dina St Johnston who founded the UK’s first software house.

Meanwhile, composer and live performer Loula Yorke, will chart the evolution of modular synthesis – an early form of music technology – and share her journey in demystifying this ‘dark art’ and making music of her own.

Dr Laura James, a specialist in engineering new technologies to help people and society, will return to this year’s Festival Day as compère.

Andrew Back, Wuthering Bytes co-founder, said: ‘‘From live particle accelerating to rocket engine demonstrations, Wuthering Bytes has established a reputation for unique experiences. This year’s event will continue to be bigger and better and we’re incredibly excited to welcome attendees to the historic Birchcliffe Centre for the first time.’’

Composer and live performer Loula Yorke, will chart the evolution of modular synthesis – an early form of music technology – and share her journey in demystifying this ‘dark art’ and making music of her own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wuthering Bytes is also issuing a call for participating events to join this year’s festival. Andrew continues, ‘‘if you have an idea for a day of talks, a workshop or a roundtable discussion around design, hardware, science or tech, we'd love to hear from you."