Disruption expected in Brighouse for around six weeks for next phase of A641 improvement works

Calderdale Council will be surveying pavements in and around Brighouse and the A641 from April 22.

The council said: “We will take 90 pavement cores and open up 5 trial holes. What we learn from the surveys will help us to develop designs for the A641 Improvement Scheme.“Some pavements will be closed, and we will set up temporary signals.

"We will do some of the work at night and on weekends to reduce disruption.”

Road improvements on the A641.

The work will take place one after the other so once each survey is complete they will move onto the next one working for just a short time in each area.

The work that is expected to take place is:

Temporary traffic signals on A649 Birkby Lane.

Temporary traffic signals, narrow lanes and suspension of bus stops on the A641 in Brighouse.

Temporary lane closures on the Ludenscheid Link.

Temporary changes to routing around the two roundabouts at each end of the Ludenscheid Link.

Temporary lane closures on the A644 Wakefield Road.

Temporary closures and traffic signals on the A643 Halifax Road.

Temporary traffic signals at Rastrick Bridge.

Reduced access to Owler Ings car park.

Temporary traffic signals on River Street, Grove Street, Waterloo Road, Mill Lane, and Armytage Road.

Temporary traffic signals and reduced access to on-street parking on Stratton Road and Wyke Old Lane.