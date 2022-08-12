Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Audiences can expect a broad mix of entertainment ranging from local favourites, with Brighouse and Rastrick Band (Sunday 4 September) and HAOS Productions’ presentation of hit musical Kinky Boots (Wednesday 21 to Saturday 24 September), to educational shows that are out of this world, with Tim Peake (Wednesday 28 September) and The Night Sky Show (Sunday 9 October).

Step back in time to the Big Band era of the 1940s and 50s, with The Glenn Miller & Big Band Spectacular (Wednesday 2 November), to 1930s Liverpool in the period play adapted from Helen Forrester’s Book Twopence to Cross the Mersey (Thursday 13 & Friday 14 October), and even further into the past to explore the rich history of the Victoria Theatre with a Theatre Tour (Thursday 15 September, 20 October and 17 November).

A large part of the Victoria Theatre’s heritage is the Halifax Choral Society, who are welcomed back after a challenging couple of years with two fantastic performances. The first being JS Bach: Mass in B Minor (Sunday 30 October), a very technical, unique and emotive piece sung in a Baroque pitch using authentic period instruments and featuring top class soloists and leading period orchestra 18th Century Sinfonia. The second is a welcome return of Carols and Brass (Sunday 27 November), a wonderful start to the festive season and featuring the Black Dyke Band.

It also wouldn’t be a festive season without the annual Pantomime, which this year is Sleeping Beauty

It also wouldn’t be a festive season without the annual Pantomime, which this year is Sleeping Beauty (Saturday 10 December to Monday 2 January), and with the return of comedy duo Josh Benson and Adam Stafford, it promises to have families laughing all the way through Christmas!

Fans of true crime would be intrigued to delve into the most troubled minds with Psychology of Serial Killers (Wed 12 October). Also on a spooky note but with much more hilarity and slapstick, families can come and investigate A Fright in the Museum (Sun 16 October), with CBBC comedy stars Danny and Mick.

Music fans are spoilt for choice with the upcoming autumn season. Enjoy Irish classics with One Night in Dublin (Friday 2 September), an evening with some of soul music’s biggest stars, including Alexander O’Neal, Gwen Dickey (Rose Royce) and Tunde Baiyewu (Lighthouse Family), with Giants of Soul (Tuesday 13 September), celebrate the 45th anniversary of mega hit ‘I’m Not in Love’ with 10cc (Thursday 29 September) and get your rave on with Ellie Sax at Ibiza Live (Friday 4 November).

The Victoria Theatre's autumn season brochure

Those who seek an alternative from the norm and enjoy music that explores the boundaries of possibility would like one of the events in the Antidote series (Sunday 28 August, Saturday 2 October and Thursday 24 November), which takes place in the intimate Victoria Theatre Green Room bar and has been curated by internationally renowned composer and musician Aby Vullyami.

For more information and for full details of the Victoria Theatre’s autumn season visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

