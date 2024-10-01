Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Folk rock legends Lindisfarne return to Halifax this October for a show at the Victoria Theatre.

It was back in 1970 that this much-loved band emerged from Tyneside to carve out a unique place in British rock music heritage.

Famed for hits such as Run For Home, Meet Me On The Corner and Lady Eleanor, the ever-popular Geordies under the steerage of co-founder Rod Clements are enjoying a run of appearances at over 60 venues nationwide.

Rod said: "We have a lot of fun on stage and I feel that permeates into the audience so that we all wind up sharing the moment.

"We're on something of a roll again. People keep coming back to Lindisfarne and while that carries on, we carry on.

"Each year we seem to put on more shows, and we're thrilled to be back at Halifax's iconic Victoria Theatre."

The show will take place on October 30 and for more information visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk