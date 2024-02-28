What's on Halifax: Acclaimed and award-winning singer songwriter joins line-up of summer gigs at The Piece Hall
The BRIT Award and Mercury Prize winner will bring his new live show to the historic Halifax venue’s iconic open-air courtyard on Thursday, June 27.
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, March 1 via ticketmaster.co.uk
Michael Kiwanuka introduced and ingratiated himself a decade ago with his acclaimed debut album Home Again.
A talented, unassuming young man of Ugandan heritage and honeyed voice, Michael has made some of the sweetest contemporary soul music of recent years.
Home Again, went Gold in the UK and follow up album, Love & Hate, debuted at Number One in 2016.
His early success and critical acclaim acted as a blueprint for 2019’s KIWANUKA, Michael’s third and most definitive release to date which featured such standout tracks as You Ain't The Problem, Hero, Rolling and Light.
The album reaped the distinguished Mercury Prize, Michael’s fifth BRIT nomination and his first Grammy Award nomination for Best Rock Album.
Michael Kiwanuka joins Tom Jones, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Underworld, Rick Astley, Jess Glynne, Air, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Underworld, Tom Odell, Pixies, IDLES, Richard Ashcroft, McFly, Loyle Carner and Status Quo among the headliners for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 – with more to be announced.
The series is co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.
Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Michael Kiwanuka is such a fantastically talented singer songwriter.
"The combination of his heartfelt, bold and poignant lyrics with his deep, soulful delivery makes him a real joy to listen to. I’m so pleased he’s agreed to bring this very special show to our stunning courtyard.
"Halifax is in for such a treat.”
TK Maxx is joining The Piece Hall and Cuffe and Taylor as a presenting partner as part of a three-year agreement.
For tickets and more information all about TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 please visit thepiecehall.co.uk