What's on: Halifax Amateur Operatic Society to perform Guys and Dolls at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax
The show, sponsored by McVities, will be performed between May 1 and 4.
One of Broadway’s most popular shows - and currently enjoying a smash-hit revival in London - Frank Loesser's timeless score is brought to life by a 14-piece orchestra, and includes iconic songs such as 'Luck Be A Lady' and 'Sit Down You're Rockin The Boat'.
HAOS Chairperson Ben Smith said: "We're proud to present such a vibrant, fun and toe-tapping musical in Halifax's largest performance venue"
Director Richard Armstrong said: "The show is widely acknowledged as being one of Broadways' greatest, and the cast, all local performers, are stellar.
"Audiences are in for a treat".
Performances are 7.15pm Wednesday, May 1 to Friday, May 3, with a 5.15pm signed performance on Saturday, May 4.
Tickets can be bought at the Victoria Theatre or at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/guys-and-dolls