The show, sponsored by McVities, will be performed between May 1 and 4.

One of Broadway’s most popular shows - and currently enjoying a smash-hit revival in London - Frank Loesser's timeless score is brought to life by a 14-piece orchestra, and includes iconic songs such as 'Luck Be A Lady' and 'Sit Down You're Rockin The Boat'.

For the first time in its 100 year plus history Halifax Amateur Operatic Society (HAOS) will perform 'Guys and Dolls' at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax.

HAOS Chairperson Ben Smith said: "We're proud to present such a vibrant, fun and toe-tapping musical in Halifax's largest performance venue"

Director Richard Armstrong said: "The show is widely acknowledged as being one of Broadways' greatest, and the cast, all local performers, are stellar.

"Audiences are in for a treat".

Performances are 7.15pm Wednesday, May 1 to Friday, May 3, with a 5.15pm signed performance on Saturday, May 4.