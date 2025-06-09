What's on Halifax: Award winning musical Operation Mincemeat adds Halifax date to its World Tour

An Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award nominated Best Musical is set to come to Halifax next year as part of its world tour.

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical will be at The Victoria Theatre Halifax for eight performances from Monday, October 26 to Saturday, October 31.

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse.

Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

SpitLip, the musical’s writers and composers, said: "Broadway opened the literal world to us, and we couldn't be more grateful for every unpredictable twist of this astonishing journey.

"Most of all, we wish to thank the audiences who continue to carry this show with love and enthusiasm. Operation Mincemeat reminds us that in uncertain times, the bonds between allies are more important than ever - and that message feels especially relevant as we consider all the great nations in which our show will now have the opportunity to play.

"This show continues to be the adventure of a lifetime, and we're wildly excited about what's to come.”

Starring in Operation Mincemeat are David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier and Tony Award-winner Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts, who have reprised their original, acclaimed performances for the musical’s Broadway premiere.

The decision to write the musical was the last roll of the dice from the quartet of young British creatives after years of performing sketch shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and echoes the journey of Beyond the Fringe from the world-famous quartet Alan Bennett, Peter Cook, Jonathan Miller, and Dudley Moore, which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1960 before moving to the Fortune Theatre and later to the Golden in 1962.

Operation Mincemeat has been nominated for 64 awards since opening at the 77-seat New Diorama Theatre in 2019 with awards including Best Musical three times, from the Olivier Awards, WhatsOnStage Awards, and Off-West End Awards.