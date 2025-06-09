Brighouse 1940s Weekend: More photos as crowds flock to event that takes Calderdale town back in time for two days

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
A Calderdale town has been buzzing with vintage-themed fun.

Brighouse 1940s Weekend attracts visitors from all over Calderdale and beyond every year – and 2025’s event was no exception.

The town’s streets were awash with colour, music and more all weekend as shops, venues and other businesses dressed up their premises and teams to celebrate the vintage decade.

There was plenty for the crowd to enjoy, from vehicle displays to re-enactments, fairground fun to family activities and performances, and streets packed with stalls.

This year, the event – organised by Brighouse BID/Visit Brighouse – was sponsored by Aldi ahead of the new store opening in the town on Thursday, June 12.

Photos courtesy of Brighouse BID/Visit Brighouse.

What is happening with Brighouse Aldi: Opening date announced for new town centre supermarket

Brighouse 1940s Weekend 2025: 17 photos from day one of the popular annual event

Brighouse 1940s Weekend. Photos courtesy of Brighouse BID/Visit Brighouse

Brighouse 1940s Weekend. Photos courtesy of Brighouse BID/Visit Brighouse Photo: Brighouse BID/Visit Brighouse

Brighouse 1940s Weekend. Photos by Brighouse BID/Visit Brighouse

Brighouse 1940s Weekend. Photos by Brighouse BID/Visit Brighouse Photo: Brighouse BID/Visit Brighouse

Brighouse 1940s Weekend. Photos by Brighouse BID/Visit Brighouse

Brighouse 1940s Weekend. Photos by Brighouse BID/Visit Brighouse Photo: Brighouse BID/Visit Brighouse

Brighouse 1940s Weekend. Photos courtesy of Brighouse BID/Visit Brighouse

Brighouse 1940s Weekend. Photos courtesy of Brighouse BID/Visit Brighouse Photo: Brighouse BID/Visit Brighouse

Related topics:BrighouseCalderdale
