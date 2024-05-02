Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ripponden Food and Drink Festival

The Old Bridge Inn will be serving food and drinks all day with plenty of entertainment.

There will also be stalls at Ripponden Club as well as live music, Paint Me Parties face painting and the legendary Pork Pie Appreciation Society will be back with their Pork Pie Festival.

Ripponden Jubilee Food and Drink Market back in 2022

The Ripponden Food and Drink Festival will be located once on the car park opposite the church, outside the church and in The Old Bridge Inn car park.

The event will take place from May 4 on 11am to 5pm.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/RippondenMarket

Northowram Scarecrow Festival

Northowram Scarecrow Event is an annual Scarecrow Festival held on May Bank holiday weekend, May 4 to 6, each year.

Scarecrows will be placed across the village for people to spot as well as things to do at locations such as Northowram Tennis Club.

The money it raises is used to enhance the village and benefit the community.

For more information visit www.northowramscarecrows.co.uk

Todmorden Folk Festival

Todmorden Folk Festival is a grassroots festival hosted by volunteers thoroughout Todmorden’s historic buildings and squares on May Bank Holiday.

The whole town is brought to life with morris dancing, live music, workshops, craft and theatre in a celebration of folk arts.

Some of the performers include Bonfire Radicals, Lady Maisery, Dan Walsh and Jacob & Drinkwater.

The events will run from May 3 to 5.

For more information www.todfolkfest.co.uk

Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival 2024

Hebden Bridge Burlesque Festival (HBBF), an annual event established in 2013, returns to the stage this Spring - marking the 11th anniversary of the festival.

The festival returns on May 2 to 5 and will take place at venues across the Upper Calder Valley, including five evening shows at the Todmorden Hippodrome Theatre.

For more information visit www.halifaxcourier.co.uk

Guys and Dolls

For the first time in its 100 year plus history Halifax Amateur Operatic Society (HAOS) will perform Guys and Dolls at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax.

The show will be performed until May 4.

One of Broadway’s most popular shows - and currently enjoying a smash-hit revival in London - Frank Loesser's timeless score is brought to life by a 14-piece orchestra, and includes iconic songs such as 'Luck Be A Lady' and 'Sit Down You're Rockin The Boat'.