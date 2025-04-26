What's on Halifax: Rising pop stars to start party for Olly Murs at The Piece Hall show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rising stars Absnt Mind are set to get the party started when Olly Murs brings his 15 Years of Hits UK tour to Halifax this summer.

Olly is headlining TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Saturday July 5.

It has already been announced the Troublemaker and Marry Me star will be joined on the night by very special guest Lemar and it is now revealed acclaimed five-piece band Absnt Mind will open the show.

Singer songwriter Olly Murs has joined the Piece Hall gigs line-up and will perform at the venue on July 5.

Final tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.co.uk

Formed just over a year ago, Absnt Mind – Alex Benson, Ashton Henry-Reid, Conor Marcus, Freddie Meyer and Oscar Williams – co-write every song and are driving forward the group's musical evolution.

This year, they have already played sold-out headline shows at London's Bush Hall, Manchester's Academy 3 and Belfast's Oh Yeah Music Centre, on top of their 2024 sold out tour and two sold out London 02 Islington Academy shows. Live is where this band excels so Halifax can prepare for the perfect start to their night with Olly Murs. Olly first rose to fame on ITV’s The X Factor in 2009 and has since enjoyed a hit-filled career with no less than four Number One singles, seven studio albums and six BRIT Award nominations. Joining Olly as very special guest will be multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Lemar.

One of the most successful male British solo artists of the last two decades Lemar has enjoyed considerable chart success in the UK and Ireland releasing 10 top 20 singles, seven of which peaked in the top 10, and selling more than two million albums.