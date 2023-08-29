The event will take place on Saturday, September 9 from 12pm to 4pm, with a 12 class fun dog show and a variety of stalls and games for all the family to enjoy.Fay Gibbons, Marketing Officer said: “We love hosting our popular Shibden Dog Day as the park has so much history and beauty it makes the day even more special!

"As always, we’ve got classes suitable for all dogs with something for the puppies to the golden oldies.

THE RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch has announced that its annual Shibden Dog Day is set to return to Shibden Park in Halifax next month

"So if you’re looking to beat the back to school blues and find something fun to do in Halifax this September, be sure to join us for Shibden Dog Day!”

The event is free to attend with dog show classes costing just £2 to enter.

The RSPCA branch, which is independently funded from the National RSPCA, is hoping to raise funds and awareness of their rehabilitation and rehoming work.

It costs £1826 to operate their Animal Centre for just one day and events like Shibden Dog Day, along with support from the local community, are vital for the rehoming centre to continue its animal welfare work across Calderdale, Huddersfield and Bradford.