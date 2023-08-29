News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

What's on: Halifax RSPCA is set to host Shibden Dog Day at Shibden Park in September

THE RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch has announced that its annual Shibden Dog Day is set to return to Shibden Park in Halifax next month.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th Aug 2023, 20:00 BST- 1 min read

The event will take place on Saturday, September 9 from 12pm to 4pm, with a 12 class fun dog show and a variety of stalls and games for all the family to enjoy.Fay Gibbons, Marketing Officer said: “We love hosting our popular Shibden Dog Day as the park has so much history and beauty it makes the day even more special!

Read More
See inside former Halifax high school that was used to film Channel 4's Ackley B...

"As always, we’ve got classes suitable for all dogs with something for the puppies to the golden oldies.

THE RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch has announced that its annual Shibden Dog Day is set to return to Shibden Park in Halifax next monthTHE RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch has announced that its annual Shibden Dog Day is set to return to Shibden Park in Halifax next month
THE RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch has announced that its annual Shibden Dog Day is set to return to Shibden Park in Halifax next month
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "So if you’re looking to beat the back to school blues and find something fun to do in Halifax this September, be sure to join us for Shibden Dog Day!”

    The event is free to attend with dog show classes costing just £2 to enter.

    The RSPCA branch, which is independently funded from the National RSPCA, is hoping to raise funds and awareness of their rehabilitation and rehoming work.

    It costs £1826 to operate their Animal Centre for just one day and events like Shibden Dog Day, along with support from the local community, are vital for the rehoming centre to continue its animal welfare work across Calderdale, Huddersfield and Bradford.

    To find out more about Shibden Dog Day 2023, you can visit the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch website at: www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk or search for ‘Shibden Dog Day 2023’ in events on Facebook.

    Related topics:HuddersfieldHalifaxBradford