What's on: Halifax RSPCA opens doors for Christmas fair and open day this weekend
The self-funded RSPCA is inviting members of the public inside the centre for an afternoon of festive family fun, with the chance to get a peek behind the scenes and to help raise much-needed funds.
Lauren Moore, Fundraising Manager, said: “We adore Christmas at the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford Branch, and can’t think of a better way to celebrate than to give our supporters a warm welcome to our animal centre.
“We’re working hard to get things ready and visitors can expect a warming festive drink on entry, with lots of Christmassy fun for the family including stalls, games, raffles and delicious winter treats.
“There will be the chance to meet some of our current animal residents too – and you never know, you might just meet a new furry family member.”
It’s free entry into the centre, but donations are welcome to help the RSPCA Team care for the animals spending Christmas in their care.
To find out more about the event visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.