15 of the best butchers and farm shops in and around Halifax according to Courier readers

By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
There is a wide selection of local butchers in Calderdale.

With Christmas around the corner we asked Courier readers what their favourite butchers and farm shops are.

Here are 15 butchers and farm shops Courier readers say they love in and around Halifax. Which ones do you frequent?

9 Crown Street, Hebden Bridge HX7 8EH

1. D Gibbon Butchers

9 Crown Street, Hebden Bridge HX7 8EH Photo: Halifax Courier

Country Business Park, Craggies Farm Shop Craggs, New Road, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge HX7 5TT

2. Craggies Farm Shop

Country Business Park, Craggies Farm Shop Craggs, New Road, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge HX7 5TT Photo: Google Street View

12 St George's Square, Hebden Bridge HX7 8ET

3. David Woodhead Family Butcher

12 St George's Square, Hebden Bridge HX7 8ET Photo: Google Street View

Haigh House Hill, Huddersfield HD3 3SZ

4. Brosters Farm Shop

Haigh House Hill, Huddersfield HD3 3SZ Photo: Google Street View

