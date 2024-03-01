What's on Halifax: The Piece Hall has announced THREE new artists that will be added to the summer gigs line up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Garage and grime legends The Streets, acclaimed electronic production duo Jungle and fast rising singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot will all headline the Halifax venue’s iconic open-air courtyard in August.

The Streets will play on Thursday, August 22, Jungle on Sunday, August 25 before Cian Ducrot on Monday, August 26.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 8 via ticketmaster.co.uk

Last year organisers of the big gigs at Halifax’s Piece Hall started announcing who will play this summer

The Streets have cemented themselves as one of the most influential acts in British music culture since bursting onto the scene with seminal album Original Pirate Material in 2002.

Twenty two years on, The Streets – fronted by the inimitable Mike Skinner – remain groundbreaking with a captivating catalogue of hits including Fit But You Know It, Has It Come To This?, Blinded By The Lights, Dry Your Eyes and 2022’s Brexit At Tiffany’s.

Skinner recently released his critically acclaimed sixth album The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light and toured UK Everyman Cinemas with his self-directed debut feature film of the same name.

The Streets

Jungle – producers Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland – have been crafting their signature brand of forward-facing disco, soul and hip-hop for more than a decade, leading to four Top 10 UK albums.

They will be making their debut at The Piece Hall this summer, fresh from the success of critically acclaimed fourth album VOLCANO.

Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot burst onto the scene after releasing such heartfelt songs as All For You, which he has recorded both as a solo song and a collaboration with Ella Henderson, I'll Be Waiting, Part of Me and Heaven.

2023 was a landmark year for Cian, who opened for Ed Sheeran on his UK tour, before releasing his debut album Victory which topped the UK Album charts – selling more than 10,000 copies in its first week.

Jungle

Jungle, The Streets and Cian Ducrot join Tom Jones, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Underworld, Michael Kiwanuka, Rick Astley, Jess Glynne, Air, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Underworld, Tom Odell, Pixies, IDLES, Richard Ashcroft, McFly, Loyle Carner and Status Quo among the headliners for TX Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 – with more to be announced.

The shows are co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “Wow. Three more stella headliners for our summer season.

“The Streets pioneered such a unique style, and more than two decades later Mike Skinner is still at the top of his game. I know the show will be fantastic.

Cian Ducrot

