The Fox and Goose in Hebden Bridge is marking the milestone with celebrations running from March 21 to 24.

Customers old, new and from every walk of life are invited to events including a mini beer festival showcasing the pub’s favourite local breweries, DJs, live music, food, and an anniversary quiz.

The festivities will also see the return of special-edition collaboration brews reflecting the pub’s co-operative status, with anniversary t-shirts and merchandise also available.

The pub was saved in March 2014 when a group of regulars raised £130,000 to buy and repair the much-loved local, whose future came under threat because of the landlady’s deteriorating health.

The community share offer to buy the traditional pub attracted investment from 250 people including pub regulars, local investors and pub enthusiasts all over the country.

Later share offers in 2017, 2018 and 2019 increased its ownership to almost 300 members, while a current, open share offer is growing membership even further.

The Fox & Goose has thrived under community ownership since its rescue, winning new support from those who cherish its warm welcome, wide range of customers, and more traditional surroundings and atmosphere.

The Fox & Goose Manager, Hannah Thurman said: “The Fox & Goose team is excited to be celebrating the contribution of Fox and Goose members, staff, customers and suppliers to the success of the pub over the last ten years.

"The 10th birthday is a chance to say ‘thank you’ to the community who together saved the pub and to welcome new members and customers.”

The Fox & Goose Society Chair, Hannah Nadim said: “Over the past ten years the Fox & Goose has grown its reputation as a friendly, co-operative, sustainable pub, known for its quality and range of beers and drinks.

“We are delighted that our much-loved pub can be run for the benefit of the community, and we hope the community will join us to celebrate.”