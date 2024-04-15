What's on: Hebden's Happy Hounds is set to return next month at Calder Holmes Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event will take place on Saturday, May 18 from 11am to 4pm at Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge.

The popular event is a must for our canine friends and boasts plenty of fun for the whole family! With a 9 class fun dog show, stalls, games, have-a-go agility, music and more. The event has been sponsored by J C Pet Supplies, and further opportunities remain available for sponsorship.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calder Valley Search and Rescue at last year's event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Green, HRTC Project Manager and Deputy Clerk, said: “We are delighted to once again be partnering with the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch to bring this popular event back to Hebden Bridge.

“Responsible dog ownership plays a key role in the Hebden Royd community. We know that pets can make an important addition to our lives and families, they can enhance our experiences of the outdoors as well as help reduce loneliness.

"We’re looking forward to recognising and celebrating this at another fabulous community event!”

The event is free to attend, and you don’t need to be a dog owner to join in the fun.

Last year's Hebden's Happy Hounds event at Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who are attending with their four-legged friends you can sign up for the dog show or agility on the day.

Fay Gibbons, Marketing & Communications Officer said: “Hebden’s Happy Hounds is always such a fun day! As a local animal charity partnering with Hebden Royd Council, it’s important to highlight the need for responsible dog ownership, keeping our open spaces safe, whilst also providing the right love and care for our four-legged friends.

"It’s the perfect opportunity to learn more about caring for our canines and you might even come away with a rosette or two - we hope you can join us for another amazing event!”

Hebden’s Happy Hounds hopes to raise vital funds for the RSPCA Animal Rehoming Centre on Wade Street, Halifax.