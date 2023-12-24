What's on: Here's what's coming to the Victoria Theatre Halifax in 2024

The new season brochure hot off the press from the Victoria Theatre Halifax features a jam-packed season of events and lots of well-known faces.

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

The season starts with the Halifax’s magical family pantomime Cinderella which runs at the Victoria Theatre to Saturday, January 6.

Adam Stafford has returned this year as Nurse Brenda Brighouse alongside the hilarious Nathan Morris as Buttons.

They are joined on stage for an extra splash of panto magic from award-winning magicians, conjurors and performers Mathew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb (aka The Conjurors) who play Cinderella’s Fairy Godparents.

Victoria Theatre pantomime is Cinderella

There’s an incredible line-up of live music on offer in 2024. One of the most successful bands in British pop history Wet Wet Wet are appearing on Thursday, February 1 with special guests China Crisis.

Scottish singer, songwriter, musician and actress Barbara Dickson is bringing her Farewell Tour to the Victoria Theatre with her full band one last time on Sunday, February 18.

Smokie are returning with their Legacy Tour on Thursday, March 7 and Beyond the Barricade, the UK’s longest running musical theatre concert tour will be celebrating their 25th anniversary tour on Saturday, March 30.

The world’s greatest and most authentic touring live band Northern Soul show, Northern Live returns on Friday, April 5, The Bootleg Beatles take a nostalgic whirlwind trip through the sixties on Saturday, April 13 and folk singer Kate Rusby celebrates over 30 years of touring with her Est 1973 Tour on Sunday, April 14.

Dance fans are in for a real treat with a choice of dazzling dance productions.

The ultimate showman Giovanni Pernice is back on Thursday, February 15 with his new show Let Me Entertain You and Strictly Come Dancing legend and judge Anton du Beke takes to the stage on Friday, April 12 with An Evening with Anton du Beke.

The mind-blowing Tap Factory features a sensational blend of dance, acrobatics and comedy from eight extraordinary performers on Sunday, February 25.

Fans of live comedy are once again spoilt for choice. Chris McAusland is hitting the road again with another masterclass in stand-up comedy on Saturday, February 3, Tim Vine is back with a brand new show on Thursday, March 14 and the Pub Landlord Al Murray makes sense of the questions you probably already had answers to on Friday, March 15.

There’s also comedy from Sarah Millican, Leigh Francis and Tom Allen too.

Family shows include The Sooty Show with his 75th birthday spectacular on Sunday, February 4 and Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out on Saturday 23 and Sunday, March 24.

Sports fans can enjoy an exclusive evening of football nostalgia with Jeff Stelling the anchor man of Soccer Saturday for over 30 years on Tuesday, January 23.

The UKs favourite snooker stars Stephen Hendry and Steve Davis recreate the matches that saw them rise to the top of their profession with Snooker Greats Clash of the Titans on Monday, February 5.

There’s something for everyone to enjoy.