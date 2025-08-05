What's on in Calderdale: Hebden’s Happy Hounds returns for a day of family friendly fun

Last year's event in Hebden Bridge

Hebden’s Happy Hounds is back for 2025, promising another day of family friendly fun.

The free event takes place on Saturday, September 13, from 11am to 4pm, at Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge and will feature children’s activities, a fun dog show and scent arena, shopping, animal charities and delicious local food and drink.

The event is a partnership between RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District branch and Hebden Royd Town Council, and is sponsored by JC’s Pet Supplies of Hebden Bridge.

The RSPCA will be hosting a fun dog show with classes like ‘Heinz 57’ and ‘Eyes that melt your soul.’ Classes can be entered on the day by way of a donation.

Kids can have a go at circus skills training with local juggling master Fire Man Dave, and have their face painted as well as join in with interactive games and quizzes.

Local groups and charities, including the Cinnamon Trust and Mountain Rescue Search Dogs, will be present, while there will also be a canine cinema quiz courtesy of Hebden Bridge Picture House.

Councillor Pat Fraser, chair of the projects and events committee at Hebden Royd Town, said: “We are delighted to once again be bringing this popular event back to Calder Holmes Park.

"We know that for many people, pets are a vital part of the family – making us smile, keeping us company and helping us to get out and enjoy our local green spaces. We’re looking forward to recognising and celebrating this at Hebden’s Happy Hounds this September.”

The event is open to everyone, and to dogs of all ages and breeds, but owners are asked to ensure their dogs are kept on a lead, and muzzled if required.