Norland Scarecrow Festiveal 2023. From the left, Jacob Hjelset, two, with dad Fredrick Hjelset, and Charlotte Hjelset, four, with mum Kathryn Hjelset.

Norland Scarecrow Festival returns this weekend with lots of fun and entertainment for all the family.

This year’s theme is books and the annual event will take place from Friday to Sunday, featuring a number of fabulous scarecrows created by members of the community at various locations across the village.

As well as the amazing scarecrows there will be music, food, ice creams and lots more.

The Scarecrow Tent opens from 9am to 6pm, unless the weather is inclement.

The Friendly Band will play on Saturday afternoon at 2pm in the Memorial Park, or in St. Luke’s Church, while Hebden Bridge Junior Band will play on Sunday afternoon at 2pm in the Memorial Park, or in St. Luke’s Church.

There will be children’s fun rides in the playing fields next to the Scarecrow Tent.

St Luke’s Church will be open throughout the event selling scarecrow merchandise, while the Scarecrow Cafe will be in Norland School serving light refreshments, tea, coffee, soft drinks, sandwiches and home baking on Saturday and Sunday from 9.30am to 5pm, and in St Luke’s Church on Friday from 10am to 5pm.

There will be face painting on the playing fields Friday, Saturday and Sunday and scarecrow goodies for sale at the Scarecrow Tent on the playing fields as well as a barbecue at Norland Working Men’s Club on Saturday and Sunday.