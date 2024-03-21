Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are some of the events taking place across the borough.

Hebden Bridge Duck Race

The annual duck race, organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, is returning to Hebden Bridge once again this year.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hebden Bridge Duck Race, which is organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, will take place on Easter Monday as usual, which this year is April 1.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will take place on Monday, April 1 and sees a crowd of ducks race down the river watched by excited crowds along the banks in the town.

The business race will take place at 3pm followed by the main race at 3.15pm.

Throughout the day in Hebden Bridge there will also be charity street stalls, a fairground and live entertainment.

Easter On T’Hill

Last year's Heptonstall Pace Egg Play.

Hole Head Farm in Ripponden is holding Easter events from March 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an Easter trail, tractor rides and the chance to meet bunnies, chicks and lambs.

Tickets are available for March 23, 24, 29-31 and April 1.

For more information visit eventsonthehill.co.uk

Eureka! The National Children's Museum

Heptonstall Pace Egg

On Good Friday (March 29) the Heptonstall Pace Egg play will return to Weavers Square.

The play - once a common tradition across the North of England - tells the story of St George taking on contenders such as Bold Slasher and the Black Prince of Paradine, and features mock combat scenes.

Performances will take place at:

11.15am Heptonstall Pace Egg

12.30pm Heptonstall Pace Egg

2pm Heptonstall Pace Egg

3pm Midgley Pace Egg

4pm Heptonstall Pace Egg

The Hillmillies will be dancing between plays.

This year the collection will be for PFA of Heptonstall School and the UNICEF Ukraine Children's Aid Appeal.

Easter Egg Trail

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Easter Bunnies will be hiding hand-painted ceramic eggs once again around the shops in Brighouse town centre between Saturday, March 23 and Saturday, April 6.

Alongside the Easter Trail there will be entertainment in the town centre between 11am and 3pm.

For more information visit www.visitbrighouse.co.uk

Where’s Wooly?

Woolshops has teamed up with Calderdale primary school pupils who have designed sheep themed around Halifax for people to find.

Running from Saturday, March 23 to Sunday, April 7, collect a trail card from the Woolshops customer service desk and hunt for the 20 wooly sheep hidden around Woolshops to win prizes throughout the Easter holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information visit www.woolshopsshoppingcentre.co.uk

Easter at Eureka!

The Halifax children’s museum is holding an eco-themed Easter from March 23 to April 14.

Some of the things that visitors can be involved in area nature inspired short films as part of the Leeds Young Film Festival, creating spring themed art at SCRAPtastic workshops and Climate Action Trail.

For full details on Eureka’s Easter events visit play.eureka.org.uk/event/easter

Easter Arts Fair

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mill Town Arts is hosting an Easter Arts Fair on March 29 and 30 at Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

More than 20 artists will show the best of their work, from Fine Art, Ceramics, Photography, Printing, Textile art, Jewellery, and Sculpture.

Mill Town Arts will also be hosting multi media Artiste, Matt Youth.