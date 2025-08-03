What's on in Halifax: Free 1940s event to take place at Bankfield Museum

A 1940s day to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day will take place at Bankfield Museum in Halifax on Saturday, August 16.

The event will feature World War Two military displays, plus 1940s live music and re-enactors.

There will also be dance workshops, a fashion show and an assault course, as well as a children’s activity trail and food and community stalls.

Entry to the event, which runs from 10am to 3pm, is free.

Bankfield Museum, Ackroyd Park, Boothtown, Halifax

The The Duke of Wellington's Regimental Association archives will have a table area inside the museum on the day, with their colours on display and a continuous slide show.

There will also be some regimental prints on sale, as well as other items, and a copy of the Regimental Medals and Civil Honours book will be on display for people to check their family members’ valour and gallantry medals.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War Two, which effectively brought the conflict to an end.