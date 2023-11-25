News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

What's on in Halifax: Rapunzel is coming to Square Chapel this December

Following last year’s The Night Before Christmas, Rapunzel is set to come to Square Chapel this Christmas.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Featuring a wicked witch, a feisty heroine, a tap-dancing horse and a host of adventures, Rapunzel promises to be a vibrant and hair-raising take on a classic and much-loved story.

Read More
Read more: 24 pictures showing how the A629 in and out of Halifax has changed si...

Packed with songs, dance routines and jokes a-plenty, there is something for everyone to love, from ages 5 to 105.

Following last year’s The Night Before Christmas, Rapunzel is set to come to Square Chapel this Christmas.Following last year’s The Night Before Christmas, Rapunzel is set to come to Square Chapel this Christmas.
Following last year’s The Night Before Christmas, Rapunzel is set to come to Square Chapel this Christmas.
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    There will be school performances at 10am, as well as afternoon and evening shows at the weekends and into the holidays.

    The musical adventure is brought to Square Chapel by Scott Ritchie Productions.

    Producer Scott Ritchie said “We can’t wait to bring our great big Christmas adventure to Square Chapel Arts Centre this festive season. Audiences are in for a real treat with this traditional, story driven classic tale. Come and join us for a huge dose of sparkling and energetic fun!”

    For more information and to book tickets visit www.squarechapel.co.uk or by phone 01422 353 073

    Related topics:Halifax