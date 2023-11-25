What's on in Halifax: Rapunzel is coming to Square Chapel this December
Featuring a wicked witch, a feisty heroine, a tap-dancing horse and a host of adventures, Rapunzel promises to be a vibrant and hair-raising take on a classic and much-loved story.
Packed with songs, dance routines and jokes a-plenty, there is something for everyone to love, from ages 5 to 105.
There will be school performances at 10am, as well as afternoon and evening shows at the weekends and into the holidays.
The musical adventure is brought to Square Chapel by Scott Ritchie Productions.
Producer Scott Ritchie said “We can’t wait to bring our great big Christmas adventure to Square Chapel Arts Centre this festive season. Audiences are in for a real treat with this traditional, story driven classic tale. Come and join us for a huge dose of sparkling and energetic fun!”
For more information and to book tickets visit www.squarechapel.co.uk or by phone 01422 353 073