What's on in Halifax: Rapunzel is coming to Square Chapel this December

Following last year’s The Night Before Christmas, Rapunzel is set to come to Square Chapel this Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Featuring a wicked witch, a feisty heroine, a tap-dancing horse and a host of adventures, Rapunzel promises to be a vibrant and hair-raising take on a classic and much-loved story.

Packed with songs, dance routines and jokes a-plenty, there is something for everyone to love, from ages 5 to 105.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following last year’s The Night Before Christmas, Rapunzel is set to come to Square Chapel this Christmas.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be school performances at 10am, as well as afternoon and evening shows at the weekends and into the holidays.

The musical adventure is brought to Square Chapel by Scott Ritchie Productions.

Producer Scott Ritchie said “We can’t wait to bring our great big Christmas adventure to Square Chapel Arts Centre this festive season. Audiences are in for a real treat with this traditional, story driven classic tale. Come and join us for a huge dose of sparkling and energetic fun!”