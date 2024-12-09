What's on in West Yorkshire: Calder Valley Brick Show is set to return to Mytholmroyd next month

By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th Dec 2024, 14:00 BST
Mytholmroyd Community Centre is set to be filled with LEGO brick-built models as the Calder Valley Brick Show returns.

The event, which is now in its sixth year, will take place in the various rooms of the Mytholmroyd Community and Leisure Centre on Sunday, January 26 from 11am until 5pm.

placeholder image
Read More
The best and worst performing secondary schools in Calderdale for Attainment 8 a...

The event is organised by Bricktopia, which has brought brick shows to Mytholmroyd and Halifax over the years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Calder Valley Brick Show is set to returnplaceholder image
Calder Valley Brick Show is set to return

There will be professional model displays, competitions, trade stalls, construction zone and more.

The show will be supporting the Forget-Me-Not Children's Hospice and there will be a count the owls competition to raise more money for the charity at the event.

The organisers, Bricktopia, provide activities all year round, using LEGO bricks, for children in schools, youth groups, and birthday parties but the showcase event is the perfect opportunity for the whole family to come together.

Visitors can pay at the door or buy tickets in advance by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk.

Related topics:West YorkshireLegoHalifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice