What's on in West Yorkshire: Calder Valley Brick Show is set to return to Mytholmroyd next month
The event, which is now in its sixth year, will take place in the various rooms of the Mytholmroyd Community and Leisure Centre on Sunday, January 26 from 11am until 5pm.
The event is organised by Bricktopia, which has brought brick shows to Mytholmroyd and Halifax over the years.
There will be professional model displays, competitions, trade stalls, construction zone and more.
The show will be supporting the Forget-Me-Not Children's Hospice and there will be a count the owls competition to raise more money for the charity at the event.
The organisers, Bricktopia, provide activities all year round, using LEGO bricks, for children in schools, youth groups, and birthday parties but the showcase event is the perfect opportunity for the whole family to come together.
Visitors can pay at the door or buy tickets in advance by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk.