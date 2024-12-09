Mytholmroyd Community Centre is set to be filled with LEGO brick-built models as the Calder Valley Brick Show returns.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which is now in its sixth year, will take place in the various rooms of the Mytholmroyd Community and Leisure Centre on Sunday, January 26 from 11am until 5pm.

The event is organised by Bricktopia, which has brought brick shows to Mytholmroyd and Halifax over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calder Valley Brick Show is set to return

There will be professional model displays, competitions, trade stalls, construction zone and more.

The show will be supporting the Forget-Me-Not Children's Hospice and there will be a count the owls competition to raise more money for the charity at the event.

The organisers, Bricktopia, provide activities all year round, using LEGO bricks, for children in schools, youth groups, and birthday parties but the showcase event is the perfect opportunity for the whole family to come together.

Visitors can pay at the door or buy tickets in advance by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk.