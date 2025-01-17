Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goths are set to descend on Halifax as it holds its first celebration of the subculture.

Halifax Goth Festival takes place from Friday, February 14 until Sunday, February 16 and will include music, talks and more at venues across the town.

The Grayston Unity, on Horton Street, is working with The Book Corner and Beetl3juice – both in The Piece Hall – on the festival.

The line-up includes a performance from High Parasite, Gary Marx of The Sisters of Mercy in conversation with John Robb, an evening of gothic literature with writers Michael Stewart and Claire O’Callaghan, and a show from Rose of Avalanche.

High Parasite are among the acts at the first Halifax Goth Festival

There will also be several ‘Dark Halifax’ tours to take part in, including one with the rare chance to climb the steps of the 12th Century Halifax Minster.

For all of the festival events, more information and how you can book tickets, visit The Grayston Unity’s website at https://thegraystonunity.co.uk/goth-festival/