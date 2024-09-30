Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax’s hidden radical past will be unearthed at a new exhibition.

Radical Halifax is described by its founders as a “unique art exhibition, historical enquiry, and political intervention” seeking to demonstrate how people from, or with a strong connection to, Halifax have played important roles in transformative movements that sought to build a better world.

The exhibition will be at the CultureDale pop-up gallery at Northgate House in Halifax town centre between October 10 and 20.

It will include new art by Halifax artist Marcus Jack accompanied by text that reconstructs the stories of how those depicted in the artworks involved themselves in campaigns for political change.

Radical Halifax opens on October 10

From Luddites, Chartists and child mine-workers to suffrage campaigners, anti-slavery activists, educators, peace campaigners and trades unionists, the exhibition will showcase the significance of Halifax to vital national and global political movements for justice and equality.

The exhibition is one of more than 40 events taking part across Halifax for this year’s Town Festival, founded by two independent businesses – The Book Corner and The Grayston Unity.

There will also be live music performances, author events, walking tours, film screenings, DJ sets, workshops and poetry sessions between October 10 and 20.

Michael Ainsworth of the Grayston Unity said: “I have done lots of things in my home town over the past five decades to celebrate what makes it special and this exhibition sits near the top of things I’m most proud to have been involved in.”

For more information and a full list of the Town Festival events visit https://bookcornerhalifax.com/town/